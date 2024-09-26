Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $34.74 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,818,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,673 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 19.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 234,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 347,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 81,220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in AT&T by 6.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,621,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after acquiring an additional 294,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

