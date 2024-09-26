Eminence Capital LP Acquires Shares of 1,578,177 GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,578,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $84,672,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 827.8% during the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,450,000 after purchasing an additional 803,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 60.4% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,647,000 after purchasing an additional 698,180 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,221,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,702,000 after purchasing an additional 648,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 307.5% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 648,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,865,000 after purchasing an additional 489,369 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.