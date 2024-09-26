Eminence Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,344,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927,977 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned 5.14% of Camping World worth $77,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $2,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -607.10 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,249.69%.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

