Eminence Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,246 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 2.47% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $113,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $194,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ABG opened at $231.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $178.40 and a one year high of $277.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.92.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,211,473.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.