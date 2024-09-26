Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,423,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826,353 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up 2.1% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $127,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $35.24 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.36%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

