Eminence Capital LP Acquires 28,011 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.24% of TKO Group worth $44,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in TKO Group by 1,384.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TKO opened at $121.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $125.49.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

TKO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.13.

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

