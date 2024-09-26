Eminence Capital LP Buys New Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 182,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,474,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in AON by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AON by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,516,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in AON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 196,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,185,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.27.
AON Trading Down 0.1 %
AON opened at $346.99 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $353.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.79.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AON Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.
AON Profile
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
