Eminence Capital LP Buys New Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 182,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,474,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in AON by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AON by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,516,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in AON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 196,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,185,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.27.

AON Trading Down 0.1 %

AON opened at $346.99 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $353.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.79.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.