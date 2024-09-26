Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

