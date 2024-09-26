Eminence Capital LP Purchases 857,478 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,249,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,478 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 1.30% of Tempur Sealy International worth $106,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,068,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,984,000 after acquiring an additional 143,719 shares during the period. Browning West LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,792,000 after acquiring an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,082,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,559,000 after acquiring an additional 224,955 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,508,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,413,000 after acquiring an additional 143,535 shares during the period. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 1,418,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,588,000 after acquiring an additional 173,900 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

