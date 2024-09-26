Element Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VUG opened at $384.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

