iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Trimmed by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,254,000 after purchasing an additional 422,978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,790,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,738,000 after purchasing an additional 250,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average is $81.87. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

