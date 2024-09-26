iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Trimmed by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,254,000 after purchasing an additional 422,978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,790,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,738,000 after purchasing an additional 250,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SHY stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average is $81.87. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why AutoZone Stock Could Be Your Next Top Performer
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.