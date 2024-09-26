Eminence Capital LP Sells 17,021 Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Eminence Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,021 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.09% of CareMax worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of CareMax by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 374,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 246,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareMax Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMAX opened at $1.70 on Thursday. CareMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

CareMax Profile

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($10.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.51) by ($2.97). CareMax had a negative return on equity of 175.40% and a negative net margin of 99.78%. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -36.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

