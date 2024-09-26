Eminence Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,768,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,542,154 shares during the quarter. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment makes up about 2.4% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eminence Capital LP owned about 9.53% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $150,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22,338.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 21.4% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In other news, CFO Darin Harper acquired 13,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

