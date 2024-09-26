Eminence Capital LP Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Eminence Capital LP cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,141,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288,231 shares during the period. Corteva makes up about 2.7% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.45% of Corteva worth $169,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,883 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 948,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,678,000 after purchasing an additional 121,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.82.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

