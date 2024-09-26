Eminence Capital LP Makes New $158.37 Million Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,539,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,369,000. Dynatrace makes up 2.6% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,246 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,792,000 after buying an additional 2,030,915 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Dynatrace by 670.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Dynatrace by 285.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,387 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,426 shares of company stock worth $3,804,069. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DT opened at $52.48 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.93, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.