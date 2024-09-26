Eminence Capital LP Makes New $158.37 Million Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,539,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,369,000. Dynatrace makes up 2.6% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,246 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,792,000 after buying an additional 2,030,915 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Dynatrace by 670.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Dynatrace by 285.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,387 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,426 shares of company stock worth $3,804,069. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
