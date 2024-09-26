Short Interest in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Increases By 193.1%

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 193.1% from the August 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLAL traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 67,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,546. The company has a market capitalization of $509.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.49. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Increases Dividend

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

Featured Articles

