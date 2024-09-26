Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.