Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Price Performance

ITJTY remained flat at $4.82 on Thursday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,081. Intrum AB has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

