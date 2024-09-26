Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Intrum AB (publ) Price Performance
ITJTY remained flat at $4.82 on Thursday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,081. Intrum AB has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.
Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile
