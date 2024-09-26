Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Rises By 200.7%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,200 shares, an increase of 200.7% from the August 31st total of 1,187,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,140.4 days.
Inpex Price Performance
IPXHF stock remained flat at $13.14 during trading on Thursday. Inpex has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94.
Inpex Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inpex
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.