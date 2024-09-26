Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Rises By 200.7%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,200 shares, an increase of 200.7% from the August 31st total of 1,187,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,140.4 days.

Inpex Price Performance

IPXHF stock remained flat at $13.14 during trading on Thursday. Inpex has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

