Short Interest in Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Rises By 193.8%

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 193.8% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Central Securities Stock Performance
Shares of CET stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,236. Central Securities has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $46.20.
Central Securities Company Profile
