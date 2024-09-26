Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is Eminence Capital LP’s 10th Largest Position

Eminence Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,915,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,551,449 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises 2.9% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $181,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 46.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

