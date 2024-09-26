JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Update

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,894,200 shares, an increase of 196.5% from the August 31st total of 976,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28,942.0 days.

JFE stock remained flat at $14.26 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. JFE has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

