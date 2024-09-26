BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

DCF stock remained flat at $9.16 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,273. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $9.21.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

