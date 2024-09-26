DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 193.2% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
DBS Group Stock Performance
DBSDY traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.82. 24,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,941. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $126.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.46.
DBS Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.5768 dividend. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.
About DBS Group
DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.
