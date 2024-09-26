Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Gouverneur Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GOVB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $11.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.56. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $12.00.
About Gouverneur Bancorp
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gouverneur Bancorp
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.