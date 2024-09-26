Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 192.6% in September

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 192.6% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 350,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
