Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 192.6% in September

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 192.6% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 350,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 170,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 60,437 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.