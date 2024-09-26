iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 213.6% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IBTP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

