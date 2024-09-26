BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.0 million-$154.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.7 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.050–0.020 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BB shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BlackBerry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.20.

BlackBerry Price Performance

NYSE:BB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,197,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,951,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.39. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $128,745.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

