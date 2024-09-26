First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTGS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.21. 126,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,961. The company has a market cap of $580.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile
