Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 228.9% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Japan Airlines Trading Up 3.3 %

Japan Airlines stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 62,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,540. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Japan Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Japan Airlines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

