Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,027,200 shares, an increase of 221.7% from the August 31st total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Hays Stock Performance

Shares of HAYPF remained flat at $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday. Hays has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

