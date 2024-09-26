China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Shares of China Coal Energy stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 885. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of -0.11. China Coal Energy has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Coal Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Coal Energy will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.
