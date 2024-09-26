Short Interest in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Expands By 212.2%

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 212.2% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
HCW Biologics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HCWB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. HCW Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.78.
HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative return on equity of 385.90% and a negative net margin of 978.03%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.
About HCW Biologics
HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.
