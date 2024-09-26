Short Interest in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Expands By 212.2%

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 212.2% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HCW Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCWB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. HCW Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.78.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative return on equity of 385.90% and a negative net margin of 978.03%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics

About HCW Biologics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HCW Biologics stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCWB Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of HCW Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

