9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 9F

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of 9F at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get 9F alerts:

9F Stock Performance

JFU traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.31. 6,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,221. 9F has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

