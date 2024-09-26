Short Interest in Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Expands By 231.4%

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 231.4% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS CRYBF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 42,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Cryptoblox Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.54.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cryptoblox Technologies
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.