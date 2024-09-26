Short Interest in Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Expands By 231.4%

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 231.4% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRYBF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 42,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Cryptoblox Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.54.

About Cryptoblox Technologies

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

