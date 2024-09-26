Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,900 shares, an increase of 212.6% from the August 31st total of 1,481,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.9 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of GELYF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 98,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,653. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.47.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

