Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,900 shares, an increase of 212.6% from the August 31st total of 1,481,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.9 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Up 8.1 %
Shares of GELYF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 98,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,653. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.47.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
