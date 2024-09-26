BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.050–0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $591.0 million-$616.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $604.3 million. BlackBerry also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to -0.010-0.010 EPS.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.20.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $128,745.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,440 shares in the company, valued at $525,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
