Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Rises By 219.8%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 219.8% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DBOEY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.32. 43,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

