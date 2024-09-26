Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Up 232.5% in September

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 232.5% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other news, CFO Sonja K. Mcclelland bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $29,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,995.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,565. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.33% of Hurco Companies worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
