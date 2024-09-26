Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Up 232.5% in September

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 232.5% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sonja K. Mcclelland bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $29,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,995.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,565. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hurco Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.33% of Hurco Companies worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC remained flat at $18.30 during trading hours on Thursday. 15,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,813. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $119.37 million, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HURC

About Hurco Companies

(Get Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.