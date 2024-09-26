AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 15,102 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

AFB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,475. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

