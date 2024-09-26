First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:LEGR)

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2629 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance
Shares of LEGR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.57. 6,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $109.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile
