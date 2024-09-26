First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:LEGR)

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2629 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LEGR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.57. 6,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $109.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.