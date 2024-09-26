First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3413 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FEMS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.65. 21,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,913. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $331.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

