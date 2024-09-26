First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:DVOL)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of DVOL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.05. 2,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74.
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.