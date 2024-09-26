First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0241 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0046.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ DALI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.29. 12,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,320. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $25.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $107.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.75.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Company Profile
