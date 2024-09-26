First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FBZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.34. 1,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02.
About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
