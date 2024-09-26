First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FBZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.34. 1,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02.

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

