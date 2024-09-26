Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1606 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TACK stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.60. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

About Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

