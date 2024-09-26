First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5414 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

FCA traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 131,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a market cap of $5.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

