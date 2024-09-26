Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Director Andrea L. Wong Sells 1,604 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,040.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.7 %

FWONK traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $77.63. The company had a trading volume of 622,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,587. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16. Formula One Group has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $82.23.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.45 million. Research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

