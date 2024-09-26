Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) CEO Sells $78,525.00 in Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $78,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,857.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas D. Logan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $82,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $81,525.00.

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $11.03. 1,899,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Mirion Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

