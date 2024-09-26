Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Adam Eltoukhy Sells 8,500 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $425,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,784 shares in the company, valued at $19,843,167.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,008 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $236,878.40.

On Friday, September 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $357,909.09.

NYSE:IOT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.54. 2,425,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.76 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $50.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Samsara by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

